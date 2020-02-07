Missouri 73, Georgia 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI (6-17)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Schuchts
|27
|0-3
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|1
|1
|Blackwell
|35
|7-12
|9-12
|1-11
|2
|3
|26
|Chavis
|37
|4-6
|5-5
|0-3
|1
|1
|16
|Roundtree
|30
|3-6
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|8
|Smith
|30
|4-8
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|4
|9
|Frank
|21
|2-7
|4-4
|2-5
|1
|3
|9
|Brown
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Green
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Troup
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-46
|19-23
|4-31
|11
|15
|73
Percentages: FG 47.826, FT .826.
3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Blackwell 3-3, Chavis 3-3, Roundtree 2-3, Smith 1-2, Frank 1-4, Schuchts 0-3, Troup 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Schuchts 1, Smith 1, Green 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Blackwell 5, Smith 2, Green 2, Schuchts 1, Chavis 1, Roundtree 1, Frank 1, Troup 1, 1)
Steals: 5 (Schuchts 1, Blackwell 1, Chavis 1, Roundtree 1, Frank 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA (12-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Paul
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|3
|2
|Staiti
|37
|11-19
|2-2
|3-9
|1
|4
|24
|Caldwell
|38
|7-16
|1-1
|1-6
|5
|0
|17
|Chapman
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|0
|Morrison
|39
|3-9
|3-3
|1-6
|4
|4
|11
|Bates
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Isaacs
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|2
|Hose
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|3
|Hubbard
|22
|1-3
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|4
|3
|Jones
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-62
|7-8
|10-34
|17
|23
|65
Percentages: FG 41.935, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Caldwell 2-5, Morrison 2-2, Hose 1-3, Jones 1-3, Paul 0-1, Hubbard 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Staiti 1, Caldwell 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Morrison 4, Staiti 2, Paul 1, Chapman 1, Bates 1, Isaacs 1, Jones 1)
Steals: 8 (Staiti 2, Caldwell 2, Paul 1, Morrison 1, Isaacs 1, Hose 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Missouri
|16
|21
|11
|25
|—
|73
|Georgia
|16
|16
|17
|16
|—
|65
A_2,940
Officials_Denise Brooks, Brian Hall, Brian Garland