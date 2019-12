N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 20

Miami 0 10 3 7 — 20 N.Y. Giants 0 7 16 13 — 36

Second Quarter

Mia_D.Parker 20 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 9:03. Drive: 9 plays, 89 yards, 5:44. Key Plays: Fitzpatrick 15 pass to Walford; Fitzpatrick 13 run; Fitzpatrick 10 pass to Wilson; Fitzpatrick 21 pass to Wilson on 3rd-and-3. Miami 7, N.Y. Giants 0.

NYG_Tate 51 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 8:01. Drive: 3 plays, 75 yards, 1:02. Key Play: Brooks 24-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-10. Miami 7, N.Y. Giants 7.

Mia_FG Sanders 24, :44. Drive: 7 plays, 22 yards, 00:36. Key Plays: Biegel 7 interception return to N.Y. Giants 28; Fitzpatrick 13 pass to D.Parker on 3rd-and-10; Fitzpatrick 9 pass to Hurns on 3rd-and-10. Miami 10, N.Y. Giants 7.

Third Quarter

NYG_Slayton 5 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 11:53. Drive: 6 plays, 70 yards, 3:07. Key Plays: Latimer kick return to N.Y. Giants 30; Manning 26 pass to Slayton; Manning 21 pass to Latimer on 3rd-and-3. N.Y. Giants 14, Miami 10.

Mia_FG Sanders 47, 8:44. Drive: 5 plays, 22 yards, 1:23. Key Plays: J.Baker 34 interception return to Miami 49; Laird 18 run. N.Y. Giants 14, Miami 13.

NYG_safety, 6:20. Drive: 1 play, -3 yards, 00:04. N.Y. Giants 16, Miami 13.

NYG_Barkley 1 run (Rosas kick), 5:17. Drive: 3 plays, 40 yards, 1:03. Key Plays: Scott kick return to Miami 40; Manning 15 pass to Shepard; Manning 24 pass to Shepard. N.Y. Giants 23, Miami 13.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_Barkley 10 run (Rosas kick), 14:54. Drive: 8 plays, 66 yards, 4:19. Key Play: Manning 24 pass to Shepard. N.Y. Giants 30, Miami 13.

NYG_Allen 1 run (kick failed), 4:41. Drive: 5 plays, 44 yards, 1:54. Key Plays: Manning 22 pass to Shepard on 3rd-and-8; Allen 19 run. N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 13.

Mia_D.Parker 29 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 1:54. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:47. Key Plays: T.Davis kick return to Miami 25; Fitzpatrick 20 pass to Gaskin; Gaskin 2 run on 4th-and-1. N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 20.

A_72,894.

___

Mia NYG FIRST DOWNS 22 24 Rushing 7 9 Passing 13 12 Penalty 2 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 3-13 5-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-3 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 384 412 Total Plays 69 63 Avg Gain 5.6 6.5 NET YARDS RUSHING 122 138 Rushes 25 33 Avg per rush 4.9 4.2 NET YARDS PASSING 262 274 Sacked-Yds lost 3-17 1-10 Gross-Yds passing 279 284 Completed-Att. 23-41 21-29 Had Intercepted 0 3 Yards-Pass Play 6.0 9.1 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-3-2 6-6-4 PUNTS-Avg. 3-42.0 5-41.8 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 119 92 Punt Returns 0-0 1-9 Kickoff Returns 2-55 3-83 Interceptions 3-64 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 7-42 4-32 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 28:53 31:07

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Laird 12-46, Gaskin 9-43, Fitzpatrick 4-33. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 24-112, Allen 8-28, Penny 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Miami, Fitzpatrick 23-41-0-279. N.Y. Giants, Manning 20-28-3-283, Tanney 1-1-0-1.

RECEIVING_Miami, Wilson 5-59, D.Parker 4-72, Gesicki 4-47, Ford 3-21, Walford 2-34, Gaskin 2-29, Laird 2-8, Hurns 1-9. N.Y. Giants, Shepard 9-111, Barkley 4-31, K.Smith 3-38, Slayton 2-31, Tate 1-51, Latimer 1-21, Simonson 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_Miami, None. N.Y. Giants, Scott 1-9.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Miami, T.Davis 2-55. N.Y. Giants, Latimer 2-49, Scott 1-34.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Miami, Baker 6-6-0, Wiltz 4-5-0, Brooks 4-0-0, Colbert 3-2-0, Needham 3-1-0, Rowe 3-1-0, Biegel 2-3-0, Godchaux 2-3-0, McMillan 2-2-0, Jenkins 2-1-0, Stephens 2-0-0, Moss 1-2-0, Eguavoen 1-1-1, Charlton 1-0-0, Wilkins 1-0-0, Sieler 0-1-0. N.Y. Giants, Beal 8-3-0, Mayo 6-0-0, Baker 5-1-0, Bethea 5-0-0, Bucannon 4-2-0, Love 4-1-0, Ballentine 3-0-0, Williams 3-0-0, McIntosh 2-0-1, Tomlinson 1-2-1, Golden 1-2-.5, Ogletree 1-2-0, Hill 1-0-0, Thomas 1-0-0, Ximines 0-1-.5, Carter 0-1-0, Lawrence 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Miami, Baker 1-34, Needham 1-23, Biegel 1-7. N.Y. Giants, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, Sanders 49.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ David Meslow, SJ Jonah Monroe, BJ Tony Steratore, Replay Roddy Ames.