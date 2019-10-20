N.Y. Yankees-Houston Runs

Astros first. George Springer strikes out swinging. Jose Altuve doubles to deep left center field. Michael Brantley flies out to center field to Aaron Hicks. Alex Bregman walks. Yuli Gurriel homers to left field. Alex Bregman scores. Jose Altuve scores. Carlos Correa grounds out to shortstop, Gio Urshela to DJ LeMahieu.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 3, Yankees 0.

Yankees second. Aaron Hicks grounds out to first base to Yuli Gurriel. Edwin Encarnacion strikes out swinging. Didi Gregorius doubles to right field. Gary Sanchez singles to center field. Didi Gregorius scores. Gio Urshela walks. Gary Sanchez to second. Brett Gardner called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 3, Yankees 1.

Yankees fourth. Gary Sanchez strikes out swinging. Gio Urshela homers to center field. Brett Gardner singles to shallow left field. DJ LeMahieu lines out to deep center field to George Springer. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 3, Yankees 2.

Astros sixth. Jose Altuve walks. Michael Brantley singles to deep right field. Jose Altuve to third. Alex Bregman reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Michael Brantley out at second. Jose Altuve scores. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to shallow infield, Tommy Kahnle to DJ LeMahieu. Alex Bregman to second. Carlos Correa reaches on third strike. Alex Bregman to third. Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 4, Yankees 2.

Yankees ninth. Gio Urshela singles to shallow left field. Brett Gardner strikes out swinging. DJ LeMahieu homers to right field. Gio Urshela scores. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging. Gleyber Torres flies out to left center field to Josh Reddick.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 4, Astros 4.

Astros ninth. Martin Maldonado strikes out swinging. Josh Reddick pops out to shallow left field to Gio Urshela. George Springer walks. Jose Altuve homers to center field. George Springer scores.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 6, Yankees 4.