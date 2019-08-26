N.Y. Yankees-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu homers to center field. Aaron Judge flies out to right center field to Chris Taylor. Didi Gregorius hit by pitch. Gleyber Torres strikes out swinging. Gary Sanchez flies out to center field to Chris Taylor.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 1, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers first. Joc Pederson homers to right field. Max Muncy doubles to deep right field. Justin Turner pops out to shallow infield to Gary Sanchez. Cody Bellinger walks. Corey Seager strikes out swinging. Chris Taylor lines out to deep left field to Mike Tauchman.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 1, Dodgers 1.

Yankees third. Domingo German called out on strikes. DJ LeMahieu lines out to center field to Chris Taylor. Aaron Judge homers to center field. Mike Ford pinch-hitting for Didi Gregorius. Mike Ford pops out to second base to Justin Turner.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Dodgers 1.

Yankees sixth. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging. Mike Ford homers to center field. Gleyber Torres strikes out swinging. Gary Sanchez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 3, Dodgers 1.

Yankees eighth. Tyler Wade pinch-hitting for Tommy Kahnle. Tyler Wade lines out to deep right field to Cody Bellinger. DJ LeMahieu singles to center field. Aaron Judge flies out to deep right center field to A.J. Pollock. Mike Ford doubles to deep left field. DJ LeMahieu scores. Gleyber Torres walks. Gary Sanchez flies out to Chris Taylor.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 4, Dodgers 1.

Yankees ninth. Brett Gardner singles to right field. Gio Urshela singles to shallow right field. Brett Gardner scores. Mike Tauchman grounds out to second base. Gio Urshela out at second. Tyler Wade grounds out to second base, Max Muncy to Matt Beaty.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Yankees 5, Dodgers 1.