NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Average Running Position
Through Oct. 6
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Kevin Harvick
|30
|9.203
|2.
|Kyle Busch
|30
|9.549
|3.
|Martin Truex Jr
|30
|10.377
|4.
|Joey Logano
|30
|10.859
|5.
|Denny Hamlin
|30
|10.955
|6.
|Brad Keselowski
|30
|11.195
|7.
|Ryan Blaney
|30
|11.629
|8.
|Chase Elliott
|30
|12.406
|9.
|Kurt Busch
|30
|12.494
|10.
|Kyle Larson
|30
|12.856
