NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Average Running Position
Through March 1
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Ryan Blaney
|3
|6.298
|2.
|Joey Logano
|3
|7.902
|3.
|Alex Bowman
|3
|8.051
|4.
|Jimmie Johnson
|3
|8.774
|5.
|Chase Elliott
|3
|8.807
|6.
|Brad Keselowski
|3
|10.137
|7.
|Kevin Harvick
|3
|11.172
|8.
|Martin Truex Jr
|3
|13.229
|9.
|Kyle Busch
|3
|13.249
|10.
|Aric Almirola
|3
|13.700
