https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Monster-Energy-Cup-Fastest-Laps-14498533.php
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Fastest Laps
Through Oct. 6
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Kyle Busch
|3
|12.5
|920
|2.
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|9.5
|700
|3.
|Martin Truex Jr
|1
|9
|658
|4.
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|6.4
|471
|5.
|Chase Elliott
|11
|6.1
|445
|6.
|Joey Logano
|9
|5.5
|401
|7.
|Kyle Larson
|5
|5.3
|391
|8.
|Denny Hamlin
|2
|5.2
|380
|9.
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|4.4
|320
|10.
|Kurt Busch
|15
|3.6
|265
View Comments