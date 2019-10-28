https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Monster-Energy-Cup-Fastest-Laps-14568563.php
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Fastest Laps
Through Oct. 27
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Kyle Busch
|3
|12.0
|979
|2.
|Martin Truex Jr
|1
|10.1
|824
|3.
|Kevin Harvick
|5
|8.7
|709
|4.
|Chase Elliott
|8
|5.9
|484
|5.
|Brad Keselowski
|9
|5.9
|478
|6.
|Denny Hamlin
|2
|5.6
|457
|7.
|Kyle Larson
|7
|5.4
|438
|8.
|Joey Logano
|4
|5.3
|431
|9.
|Ryan Blaney
|6
|4.6
|375
|10.
|Kurt Busch
|13
|3.3
|266
