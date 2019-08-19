https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Average-Running-Position-14355489.php
NASCAR Xfinity Average Running Position
Through Aug. 18
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Christopher Bell
|22
|5.861
|2.
|Tyler Reddick
|22
|6.638
|3.
|Justin Allgaier
|22
|6.946
|4.
|Cole Custer
|22
|7.484
|5.
|Austin Cindric
|22
|9.090
|6.
|Michael Annett
|22
|10.114
|7.
|Chase Briscoe
|22
|10.198
|8.
|Noah Gragson
|22
|10.218
|9.
|John H. Nemechek
|22
|11.971
|10.
|Justin Haley
|22
|12.161
