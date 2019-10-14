Through Oct. 13

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Christopher Bell 1 25.5 1044
2. Cole Custer 2 16.5 674
3. Tyler Reddick 3 10.5 430
4. Justin Allgaier 5 8.3 338
5. Kyle Busch 80 31.2 309
6. Austin Cindric 4 5.1 207
7. Chase Briscoe 6 4.0 162
8. Brandon Jones 12 3.9 159
9. Noah Gragson 8 2.5 104
10. John H. Nemechek 9 1.1 47