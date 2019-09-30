https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Laps-Led-Leaders-14480276.php
NASCAR Xfinity Laps Led Leaders
Through Sept. 29
1. Christopher Bell, 1706.
2. Cole Custer, 787.
3. Kyle Busch, 549.
4. Justin Allgaier, 455.
5. Tyler Reddick, 449.
6. Austin Cindric, 98.
7. Brandon Jones, 94.
8. Michael Annett, 90.
9. AJ Allmendinger, 87.
10. Ross Chastain, 79.
11. Chase Briscoe, 65.
12. Ryan Blaney, 63.
13. Noah Gragson, 62.
14. Paul Menard, 56.
15. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 30.
16. Denny Hamlin, 27.
17. Joey Logano, 20.
18. Matt DiBenedetto, 18.
19. Justin Haley, 17.
20. John H. Nemechek, 14.
21. Ryan Sieg, 9.
22. Jack Hawksworth, 5.
22. Zane Smith, 5.
22. Josh Williams, 5.
25. David Starr, 3.
26. Brandon Brown, 2.
26. Jeremy Clements, 2.
26. Bayley Currey, 2.
26. Gray Gaulding, 2.
30. Riley Herbst, 1.
30. Regan Smith, 1.
