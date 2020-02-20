https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/NC-STATE-88-NO-6-DUKE-66-15069537.php
NC STATE 88, NO. 6 DUKE 66
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hurt
|9
|1-2
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|Carey
|30
|10-20
|7-12
|6-12
|0
|2
|27
|Goldwire
|31
|3-9
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|7
|Jones
|35
|6-18
|3-5
|2-9
|2
|1
|17
|Stanley
|24
|2-5
|0-2
|2-6
|0
|3
|4
|Moore
|29
|2-5
|0-0
|0-7
|2
|3
|4
|O'Connell
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|DeLaurier
|11
|1-4
|0-1
|4-4
|1
|2
|2
|Baker
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|White
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-69
|10-22
|15-41
|6
|19
|66
Percentages: FG .377, FT .455.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Jones 2-5, Hurt 1-2, Goldwire 1-4, Baker 0-1, Moore 0-1, Carey 0-2, O'Connell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Carey 3, Stanley, White).
Turnovers: 13 (Stanley 3, Goldwire 2, Jones 2, Moore 2, O'Connell 2, Carey, Hurt).
Steals: 4 (Jones 2, Baker, Goldwire).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bates
|10
|0-0
|0-2
|1-3
|1
|5
|0
|Bryce
|31
|3-10
|1-1
|3-10
|1
|2
|7
|Funderburk
|32
|8-15
|4-4
|4-10
|0
|4
|21
|Daniels
|35
|8-15
|8-10
|1-9
|3
|2
|25
|Johnson
|36
|10-19
|3-4
|2-8
|4
|1
|28
|Hellems
|27
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|5
|Beverly
|21
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Dixon
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Farthing
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Graham
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-71
|16-21
|11-43
|10
|20
|88
Percentages: FG .451, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 8-12, .667 (Johnson 5-6, Daniels 1-1, Funderburk 1-1, Hellems 1-3, Beverly 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bates 2, Hellems).
Turnovers: 9 (Daniels 4, Bryce 2, Hellems 2, Johnson).
Steals: 7 (Funderburk 3, Johnson 2, Bryce, Daniels).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Duke
|29
|37
|—
|66
|NC State
|44
|44
|—
|88
.
View Comments