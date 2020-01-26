https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/NEBRASKA-OMAHA-75-FORT-WAYNE-71-15004859.php
NEBRASKA-OMAHA 75, FORT WAYNE 71
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FORT WAYNE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Godfrey
|38
|9-18
|3-5
|1-4
|5
|1
|24
|Billups
|33
|5-8
|1-2
|1-5
|3
|3
|13
|Holba
|26
|3-6
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|9
|Patrick
|23
|3-8
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|7
|Black
|20
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|2
|5
|DeBerry
|20
|2-8
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|5
|Carl
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|4
|2
|Benford
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|5
|2
|Inkumsah
|9
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|Grundy
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|8-11
|8-29
|15
|20
|71
Percentages: FG .481, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Holba 3-6, Godfrey 3-8, Billups 2-5, Black 1-2, DeBerry 1-5, Patrick 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Benford).
Turnovers: 13 (Godfrey 4, Billups 3, Black 2, Patrick 2, Benford, Carl).
Steals: 7 (Godfrey 4, Billups 2, Holba).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEBRASKA-OMAHA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|K.Robinson
|37
|4-12
|0-0
|0-0
|6
|2
|11
|Gibson
|36
|8-16
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|0
|23
|Pile
|31
|4-5
|4-10
|5-11
|0
|4
|12
|Akinwole
|24
|1-3
|0-0
|1-6
|3
|0
|2
|Tut
|21
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|2
|Thornhill
|20
|4-6
|2-3
|1-3
|4
|0
|10
|Ruffin
|19
|3-6
|4-5
|0-0
|2
|1
|11
|Hughes
|12
|2-4
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|27-54
|12-22
|10-31
|19
|10
|75
Percentages: FG .500, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Gibson 5-11, K.Robinson 3-9, Ruffin 1-3, Thornhill 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Ruffin).
Turnovers: 9 (Thornhill 3, K.Robinson 2, Tut 2, Gibson, Ruffin).
Steals: 8 (Akinwole 2, Ruffin 2, Gibson, Pile, Thornhill, Tut).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Fort Wayne
|32
|39
|—
|71
|Nebraska-Omaha
|39
|36
|—
|75
A_2,704 (7,500).
