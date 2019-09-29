G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Marchi,Sacred Heart 4 143 1,204 301.0
Wincheste,Central Conn. St. 4 120 931 232.8
Brown,Saint Francis (PA) 5 162 977 195.4
Alexander,Wagner 5 194 972 194.4
Curtis,Bryant 4 134 709 177.3
Parr,Duquesne 4 114 623 155.8

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
James,Central Conn. St. 4 0 0 0 42 10.5
Chestnut,Sacred Heart 4 0 0 0 36 9.0
Chambers,Sacred Heart 4 0 0 0 30 7.5

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Chestnut,Sacred Heart 4 79 431 4 107.8
Jackson,Robert Morris 5 85 501 3 100.2
Allen,Duquesne 4 56 331 2 82.8
Lucas,Central Conn. St. 4 30 301 3 75.3
Wincheste,Central Conn. St. 4 38 241 1 60.3

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Marchi,Sacred Heart 4 131 80 1 1,202 12 166.8
Wincheste,Central Conn. St. 4 82 53 2 690 5 150.6
Brown,Saint Francis (PA) 5 142 79 2 938 7 124.6
Parr,Duquesne 4 94 54 5 612 6 122.6
Alexander,Wagner 5 166 101 1 993 4 117.8
Martin,Robert Morris 4 78 43 2 480 3 114.4
Curtis,Bryant 4 108 58 2 678 3 111.9

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Nisivocci,Bryant 5 42 282 8.4
Chambers,Sacred Heart 4 21 371 5.3
Taylor,Duquesne 4 21 188 5.3
Lorick,Wagner 5 25 148 5.0
Henry,Saint Francis (PA) 4 19 183 4.8

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Chambers,Sacred Heart 4 21 371 92.8
James,Central Conn. St. 4 13 320 80.0
DeCAMBRE,Wagner 5 22 356 71.2
Gonzalez,Robert Morris 4 13 284 71.0
Jenkins,Saint Francis (PA) 5 14 315 63.0

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Sanders,Saint Francis (PA) 5 3 89 0 .6
Coles,Central Conn. St. 4 2 30 1 .5
Lawson,Central Conn. St. 4 2 65 1 .5
Brackett,Bryant 5 2 11 0 .4
Morris,Wagner 5 2 97 1 .4
Collins,Sacred Heart 3 1 0 0 .3
Johnson,LIU 3 1 12 0 .3
Bagley,Central Conn. St. 4 1 0 0 .3
Brown,Central Conn. St. 4 1 8 0 .3
Brown,Central Conn. St. 4 1 17 0 .3
Brown,Bryant 4 1 80 0 .3
Caramonic,Central Conn. St. 4 1 0 0 .3
DeMedal,Duquesne 4 1 0 0 .3
Evans,Sacred Heart 4 1 0 0 .3
Harrison-,Duquesne 4 1 0 0 .3
Horne,Sacred Heart 4 1 66 0 .3
Jones,Central Conn. St. 4 1 5 0 .3
Provenzan,Sacred Heart 4 1 0 0 .3
Ramcheran,Sacred Heart 4 1 0 0 .3
Rinella,Saint Francis (PA) 4 1 34 0 .3
Williams,Duquesne 4 1 11 0 .3

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Lawson,Central Conn. St. 4 5 64 12.8
Allen,Duquesne 4 6 35 5.8
Lorick,Wagner 5 9 33 3.7

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Jordan,Duquesne 3 4 128 32.0
Rinella,Saint Francis (PA) 4 5 151 30.2
Allen,Duquesne 4 5 139 27.8
Snelling,Sacred Heart 4 12 304 25.3
Morris,Wagner 5 9 226 25.1
Williams,Saint Francis (PA) 5 9 209 23.2
Lyons,Wagner 5 6 137 22.8
Nisivocci,Bryant 5 17 369 21.7
Conway,LIU 3 11 213 19.4

Punting
G Punts Avg
Rowley,Bryant 5 39 41.2
Souders I,Robert Morris 5 19 40.4
Silvester,Wagner 5 34 39.7
MacZura,Duquesne 4 16 37.8
Oliver,Saint Francis (PA) 5 36 37.4
Gettman,Sacred Heart 4 21 37.4
DeFelice,LIU 3 16 35.1

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Thompson,Saint Francis (PA) 5 5 8 .000 1.00
Bisceglia,Robert Morris 5 4 6 .000 .80
Cole,Central Conn. St. 4 3 6 .000 .75
DeFelice,LIU 3 2 4 .000 .67
Samperi,Bryant 5 3 4 .000 .60
Silvester,Wagner 5 2 3 .000 .40

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Allen,Duquesne 4 331 82 35 139 0 72 587 146.75
Nisivocci,Bryant 5 24 282 4 369 0 63 679 135.80
Chestnut,Sacred Heart 4 431 107 0 0 0 86 538 134.50
Jackson,Robert Morris 5 501 47 18 57 0 97 623 124.60
Snelling,Sacred Heart 4 0 193 0 304 0 19 497 124.25