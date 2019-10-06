https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/NEC-Individual-Leaders-14496074.php
NEC Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Marchi,Sacred Heart
|5
|175
|1,328
|265.6
|Wincheste,Central Conn. St.
|5
|156
|1,268
|253.6
|Brown,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|162
|977
|195.4
|Alexander,Wagner
|6
|226
|1,069
|178.2
|Curtis,Bryant
|5
|171
|882
|176.4
|Beathard,LIU
|4
|145
|658
|164.5
|Parr,Duquesne
|5
|138
|815
|163.0
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|James,Central Conn. St.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|54
|10.8
|Chestnut,Sacred Heart
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|Chambers,Sacred Heart
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|Stephens ,Robert Morris
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Chestnut,Sacred Heart
|5
|98
|542
|4
|108.4
|Jackson,Robert Morris
|5
|85
|501
|3
|100.2
|Allen,Duquesne
|5
|64
|378
|3
|75.6
|Lucas,Central Conn. St.
|5
|39
|318
|3
|63.6
|Wincheste,Central Conn. St.
|5
|49
|303
|1
|60.6
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Wincheste,Central Conn. St.
|5
|107
|72
|2
|965
|6
|157.8
|Marchi,Sacred Heart
|5
|159
|90
|3
|1,328
|12
|147.9
|Parr,Duquesne
|5
|115
|66
|5
|808
|6
|124.9
|Brown,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|142
|79
|2
|938
|7
|124.6
|Alexander,Wagner
|6
|191
|114
|2
|1,097
|5
|114.5
|Martin,Robert Morris
|4
|78
|43
|2
|480
|3
|114.4
|Curtis,Bryant
|5
|137
|71
|2
|860
|4
|111.3
|Beathard,LIU
|4
|95
|48
|4
|610
|3
|106.5
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Nisivocci,Bryant
|6
|50
|376
|8.3
|Lorick,Wagner
|6
|29
|185
|4.8
|Chambers,Sacred Heart
|5
|24
|424
|4.8
|Henry,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|24
|214
|4.8
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Chambers,Sacred Heart
|5
|24
|424
|84.8
|James,Central Conn. St.
|5
|18
|394
|78.8
|Gonzalez,Robert Morris
|4
|13
|284
|71.0
|DeCAMBRE,Wagner
|6
|25
|385
|64.2
|Jenkins,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|14
|315
|63.0
|Nisivocci,Bryant
|6
|50
|376
|62.7
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Coles,Central Conn. St.
|5
|3
|30
|1
|.6
|Sanders,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|3
|89
|0
|.6
|Ellison,Duquesne
|4
|2
|-1
|0
|.5
|Lawson,Central Conn. St.
|5
|2
|65
|1
|.4
|Brackett,Bryant
|6
|2
|11
|0
|.3
|Johnson,LIU
|3
|1
|12
|0
|.3
|Morris,Wagner
|6
|2
|97
|1
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Lawson,Central Conn. St.
|5
|7
|72
|10.3
|Allen,Duquesne
|5
|8
|58
|7.3
|Lorick,Wagner
|6
|13
|50
|3.8
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Rinella,Saint Francis (PA)
|4
|5
|151
|30.2
|Jordan,Duquesne
|4
|5
|141
|28.2
|Allen,Duquesne
|5
|7
|185
|26.4
|Morris,Wagner
|6
|9
|226
|25.1
|Snelling,Sacred Heart
|5
|16
|393
|24.6
|Williams,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|9
|209
|23.2
|Nisivocci,Bryant
|6
|18
|381
|21.2
|Conway,LIU
|4
|12
|227
|18.9
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Rowley,Bryant
|6
|47
|42.6
|Souders I,Robert Morris
|5
|19
|40.4
|Silvester,Wagner
|6
|44
|39.0
|Gettman,Sacred Heart
|5
|29
|38.4
|MacZura,Duquesne
|5
|20
|37.9
|Oliver,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|36
|37.4
|DeFelice,LIU
|4
|20
|36.1
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Thompson,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|5
|8
|.000
|1.00
|Bisceglia,Robert Morris
|5
|4
|6
|.000
|.80
|Samperi,Bryant
|6
|4
|5
|.000
|.67
|Cole,Central Conn. St.
|5
|3
|7
|.000
|.60
|DeFelice,LIU
|4
|2
|4
|.000
|.50
|Gill,Duquesne
|5
|2
|2
|.000
|.40
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Allen,Duquesne
|5
|378
|103
|58
|185
|0
|85
|724
|144.80
|Chestnut,Sacred Heart
|5
|542
|124
|26
|0
|0
|108
|692
|138.40
|Nisivocci,Bryant
|6
|24
|376
|17
|381
|0
|75
|798
|133.00
|Jackson,Robert Morris
|5
|501
|47
|18
|57
|0
|97
|623
|124.60
|Snelling,Sacred Heart
|5
|0
|211
|0
|393
|0
|24
|604
|120.80
View Comments