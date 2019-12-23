https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/NFL-Take-Aways-Give-Aways-14927214.php
NFL Take-Aways Give-Aways
WEEK 16
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|New England
|25
|11
|36
|8
|5
|13
|=
|+23
|Baltimore
|13
|10
|23
|7
|6
|13
|=
|+10
|Pittsburgh
|19
|17
|36
|19
|9
|28
|=
|+8
|Kansas City
|14
|7
|21
|4
|10
|14
|=
|+7
|Buffalo
|13
|9
|22
|10
|6
|16
|=
|+6
|Tennessee
|13
|9
|22
|8
|9
|17
|=
|+5
|Indianapolis
|14
|8
|22
|10
|9
|19
|=
|+3
|Houston
|12
|10
|22
|13
|8
|21
|=
|+1
|Denver
|10
|5
|15
|10
|5
|15
|=
|0
|Oakland
|9
|5
|14
|8
|7
|15
|=
|-1
|Jacksonville
|10
|7
|17
|7
|12
|19
|=
|-2
|Cleveland
|13
|6
|19
|18
|7
|25
|=
|-6
|N.Y. Jets
|10
|8
|18
|15
|9
|24
|=
|-6
|Miami
|12
|2
|14
|18
|8
|26
|=
|-12
|L.A. Chargers
|10
|3
|13
|18
|10
|28
|=
|-15
|Cincinnati
|8
|5
|13
|15
|14
|29
|=
|-16
|AFC Totals
|205
|122
|327
|188
|134
|322
|=
|+5
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|Green Bay
|15
|7
|22
|2
|7
|9
|=
|+13
|New Orleans
|11
|9
|20
|6
|2
|8
|=
|+12
|Seattle
|16
|16
|32
|6
|14
|20
|=
|+12
|Minnesota
|16
|11
|27
|5
|11
|16
|=
|+11
|Arizona
|7
|10
|17
|10
|3
|13
|=
|+4
|San Francisco
|12
|15
|27
|13
|10
|23
|=
|+4
|Washington
|13
|8
|21
|12
|7
|19
|=
|+2
|Chicago
|8
|8
|16
|12
|6
|18
|=
|-2
|Dallas
|6
|9
|15
|11
|6
|17
|=
|-2
|Detroit
|6
|11
|17
|14
|8
|22
|=
|-5
|L.A. Rams
|11
|8
|19
|17
|7
|24
|=
|-5
|Philadelphia
|10
|8
|18
|8
|15
|23
|=
|-5
|Atlanta
|10
|7
|17
|15
|9
|24
|=
|-7
|Carolina
|14
|7
|21
|19
|13
|32
|=
|-11
|Tampa Bay
|12
|15
|27
|28
|10
|38
|=
|-11
|N.Y. Giants
|10
|6
|16
|16
|15
|31
|=
|-15
|NFC Totals
|177
|155
|332
|194
|143
|337
|=
|-5
