https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/NHL-Scoring-Leaders-14921367.php
NHL Scoring Leaders
Through Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|37
|20
|39
|59
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|37
|21
|37
|58
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|35
|21
|32
|53
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|36
|18
|33
|51
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|35
|24
|26
|50
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|36
|28
|22
|50
|John Carlson, WSH
|35
|12
|33
|45
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|36
|19
|25
|44
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|33
|20
|23
|43
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|33
|11
|30
|41
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|33
|11
|26
|37
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|36
|16
|21
|37
6 tied with 36 pts.
View Comments