Through Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 55 31 54 85
Connor McDavid, EDM 55 30 51 81
David Pastrnak, BOS 57 38 40 78
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 54 32 44 76
Artemi Panarin, NYR 53 28 45 73
Brad Marchand, BOS 57 23 46 69
Jack Eichel, BUF 55 31 38 69
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 54 19 49 68
Auston Matthews, TOR 56 40 28 68
Nikita Kucherov, TB 54 25 42 67
Patrick Kane, CHI 55 25 42 67
John Carlson, WSH 55 14 51 65
Mark Scheifele, WPG 57 23 36 59
Steven Stamkos, TB 52 26 33 59
Kyle Connor, WPG 57 28 31 59