Through Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 61 35 62 97
David Pastrnak, BOS 63 45 43 88
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 61 33 51 84
Artemi Panarin, NYR 60 31 52 83
Connor McDavid, EDM 55 30 51 81
Brad Marchand, BOS 63 24 54 78
Jack Eichel, BUF 60 35 42 77
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 62 22 54 76
Patrick Kane, CHI 61 27 49 76
Nikita Kucherov, TB 60 29 46 75
Auston Matthews, TOR 63 43 30 73
John Carlson, WSH 61 15 56 71
Mark Scheifele, WPG 63 26 40 66
Steven Stamkos, TB 56 29 36 65
Kyle Connor, WPG 63 30 33 63