NHL Scoring Leaders
Through Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|62
|36
|62
|98
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|63
|45
|43
|88
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|56
|31
|53
|84
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|61
|33
|51
|84
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|60
|31
|52
|83
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|63
|24
|54
|78
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|62
|27
|50
|77
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|61
|35
|42
|77
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|62
|22
|54
|76
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|60
|29
|46
|75
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|63
|43
|30
|73
|John Carlson, WSH
|62
|15
|57
|72
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|64
|26
|41
|67
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|56
|29
|36
|65
2 tied with 63 pts.
