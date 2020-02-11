https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-1-BAYLOR-52-TEXAS-45-15046135.php
NO. 1 BAYLOR 52, TEXAS 45
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gillespie
|28
|0-1
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|4
|2
|Butler
|34
|3-12
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|0
|9
|Mitchell
|33
|2-6
|3-4
|1-6
|5
|3
|8
|Teague
|35
|3-11
|3-4
|2-8
|0
|1
|11
|Vital
|29
|4-9
|0-1
|5-8
|1
|3
|8
|Bandoo
|25
|4-6
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|10
|Mayer
|9
|1-3
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|4
|Clark
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-50
|12-16
|10-37
|9
|17
|52
Percentages: FG .340, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Bandoo 2-2, Teague 2-5, Mitchell 1-2, Butler 1-6, Mayer 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Gillespie 2, Mitchell 2, Bandoo, Vital).
Turnovers: 13 (Mitchell 5, Vital 3, Butler 2, Bandoo, Clark, Mayer).
Steals: 5 (Butler 2, Vital 2, Bandoo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hepa
|24
|0-5
|0-2
|0-5
|2
|4
|0
|Sims
|34
|4-7
|1-2
|5-14
|0
|4
|9
|Coleman
|38
|4-12
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|11
|A.Jones
|30
|4-12
|1-1
|0-4
|1
|1
|10
|Ramey
|35
|3-14
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|4
|6
|Williams
|22
|1-6
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|3
|Hamm
|17
|2-3
|2-2
|3-7
|1
|1
|6
|Totals
|200
|18-59
|6-11
|12-36
|8
|19
|45
Percentages: FG .305, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Coleman 2-3, A.Jones 1-5, Williams 0-1, Hepa 0-4, Ramey 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Hepa 3, Hamm, Sims).
Turnovers: 13 (Coleman 4, Hamm 3, Hepa 2, Ramey 2, A.Jones, Williams).
Steals: 5 (Coleman 3, Hepa, Ramey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Baylor
|22
|30
|—
|52
|Texas
|16
|29
|—
|45
A_9,433 (16,540).
