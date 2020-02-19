https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-1-BAYLOR-65-OKLAHOMA-54-15066485.php
NO. 1 BAYLOR 65, OKLAHOMA 54
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gillespie
|33
|3-7
|0-0
|3-10
|0
|2
|6
|Bandoo
|37
|2-9
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|3
|7
|Butler
|32
|8-20
|1-3
|0-5
|3
|3
|22
|Mitchell
|36
|2-8
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|3
|7
|Vital
|32
|5-7
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|3
|10
|Mayer
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|5
|Clark
|13
|4-6
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|8
|Totals
|200
|26-62
|5-7
|10-36
|9
|18
|65
Percentages: FG .419, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Butler 5-13, Mayer 1-3, Mitchell 1-4, Bandoo 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Gillespie 3, Mitchell).
Turnovers: 7 (Bandoo 2, Mitchell 2, Butler, Gillespie, Mayer).
Steals: 8 (Butler 3, Mitchell 3, Bandoo, Gillespie).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Doolittle
|34
|5-14
|7-9
|1-10
|0
|2
|18
|Manek
|35
|4-11
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|10
|Bieniemy
|37
|2-6
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|6
|Reaves
|25
|1-5
|0-0
|2-5
|3
|0
|2
|Williams
|19
|4-6
|3-3
|0-0
|2
|5
|11
|Harmon
|27
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|5
|Hill
|11
|1-2
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Iwuakor
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Kuath
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-52
|11-15
|6-30
|7
|13
|54
Percentages: FG .365, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Bieniemy 2-3, Doolittle 1-4, Harmon 1-5, Manek 1-6, Williams 0-1, Reaves 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Doolittle 3, Hill 2, Harmon, Iwuakor, Kuath).
Turnovers: 12 (Bieniemy 3, Doolittle 3, Kuath 2, Williams 2, Harmon, Manek).
Steals: 3 (Bieniemy, Doolittle, Harmon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Baylor
|30
|35
|—
|65
|Oklahoma
|24
|30
|—
|54
.
View Comments