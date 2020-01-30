https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-1-BAYLOR-67-IOWA-ST-53-15015457.php
NO. 1 BAYLOR 67, IOWA ST. 53
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Teague
|35
|6-14
|1-2
|2-4
|2
|1
|15
|Mitchell
|32
|4-10
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|3
|10
|Vital
|31
|4-6
|0-0
|5-10
|7
|1
|8
|Bandoo
|29
|4-11
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|12
|Gillespie
|26
|5-7
|2-2
|4-10
|0
|4
|12
|Butler
|23
|4-11
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|8
|Clark
|16
|1-2
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Mayer
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-63
|7-9
|14-37
|14
|15
|67
Percentages: FG .444, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Bandoo 2-4, Teague 2-8, Mitchell 0-2, Butler 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Gillespie 2, Mitchell 2, Mayer).
Turnovers: 10 (Butler 3, Clark 2, Vital 2, Bandoo, Mayer, Mitchell).
Steals: 10 (Mitchell 5, Butler 2, Teague 2, Vital).
Technical Fouls: Mitchell, 2:33 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Haliburton
|40
|4-11
|9-9
|2-8
|3
|2
|17
|Bolton
|37
|7-14
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|2
|19
|Jacobson
|22
|1-4
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|2
|4
|Jackson
|20
|1-3
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|2
|Nixon
|20
|1-7
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|3
|Young
|19
|1-4
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|1
|2
|Griffin
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Conditt
|14
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|4
|Grill
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-50
|13-15
|8-27
|7
|14
|53
Percentages: FG .360, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Bolton 4-8, Jackson 0-2, Haliburton 0-3, Nixon 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Haliburton 2).
Turnovers: 17 (Bolton 5, Haliburton 5, Jacobson 3, Young 2, Griffin, Jackson).
Steals: 5 (Bolton 2, Griffin 2, Nixon).
Technical Fouls: coach Steve Prohm, 12:29 second.
|Baylor
|33
|34
|—
|67
|Iowa St.
|26
|27
|—
|53
.
