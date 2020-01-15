NO. 11 LOUISVILLE 73, PITTSBURGH 68, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nwora
|42
|5-13
|2-2
|3-6
|0
|2
|14
|Sutton
|35
|4-8
|2-5
|2-9
|1
|2
|13
|Kimble
|32
|2-8
|0-0
|1-2
|6
|3
|6
|McMahon
|27
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|3
|6
|Enoch
|23
|3-6
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|4
|8
|M.Williams
|22
|2-5
|5-6
|2-8
|0
|2
|9
|D.Johnson
|20
|3-7
|4-6
|2-3
|3
|3
|11
|Perry
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Williamson
|12
|1-3
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|225
|23-60
|15-22
|11-33
|14
|23
|73
Percentages: FG .383, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Sutton 3-6, Kimble 2-3, Nwora 2-5, McMahon 2-6, D.Johnson 1-1, Williamson 1-1, Perry 1-2, M.Williams 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Sutton 3, M.Williams, Nwora).
Turnovers: 14 (D.Johnson 3, Nwora 3, Enoch 2, Perry 2, Kimble, McMahon, Sutton, Williamson).
Steals: 2 (Enoch, Kimble).
Technical Fouls: coach Chris Mack, 17:26 second; Williams, 12:16 second.
|Champagnie
|44
|2-3
|4-4
|2-10
|1
|3
|9
|X.Johnson
|42
|4-11
|4-6
|0-4
|4
|2
|13
|McGowens
|41
|8-22
|6-8
|0-2
|3
|4
|24
|Toney
|32
|2-4
|2-4
|4-8
|1
|5
|7
|Brown
|27
|1-3
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|5
|3
|Murphy
|22
|2-8
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|6
|Hamilton
|18
|2-5
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|0
|6
|Totals
|225
|21-56
|19-26
|10-34
|10
|22
|68
Percentages: FG .375, FT .731.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Murphy 2-4, McGowens 2-7, Champagnie 1-2, Toney 1-2, X.Johnson 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Brown 4, Champagnie 2, Hamilton, X.Johnson).
Turnovers: 14 (McGowens 5, X.Johnson 3, Toney 2, Brown, Champagnie, Hamilton, Murphy).
Steals: 8 (X.Johnson 3, Toney 2, Champagnie, McGowens, Murphy).
Technical Fouls: Toney, 12:16 second.
|Louisville
|28
|33
|12
|—
|73
|Pittsburgh
|31
|30
|7
|—
|68
