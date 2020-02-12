Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
KENTUCKY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Montgomery 29 1-3 4-4 4-9 0 3 6
Richards 34 6-11 0-0 2-7 0 5 12
Hagans 33 4-10 3-6 0-10 8 3 11
Maxey 38 10-17 2-2 0-4 0 2 25
Quickley 36 4-12 7-7 0-5 3 3 18
Brooks 13 2-3 0-0 1-3 0 1 4
Juzang 10 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 2 2
Sestina 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 28-59 16-19 8-40 12 19 78

Percentages: FG .475, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 6-9, .667 (Maxey 3-4, Quickley 3-4, Hagans 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 12 (Maxey 4, Richards 3, Montgomery 2, Sestina 2, Brooks).

Turnovers: 8 (Maxey 2, Quickley 2, Richards 2, Hagans, Montgomery).

Steals: 5 (Hagans 2, Maxey 2, Quickley).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
VANDERBILT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Disu 35 4-9 0-2 0-10 2 2 12
Obinna 19 0-2 0-2 1-3 0 3 0
Evans 35 4-11 0-0 0-2 1 1 10
Lee 39 5-16 8-10 2-4 3 2 20
Pippen 30 5-10 1-3 0-1 5 4 13
Wright 17 3-7 0-0 2-4 1 2 6
Moyer 13 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Albert 12 1-2 0-0 1-2 1 4 3
Totals 200 22-59 9-17 6-28 13 19 64

Percentages: FG .373, FT .529.

3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Disu 4-7, Pippen 2-5, Lee 2-6, Evans 2-7, Albert 1-1, Moyer 0-1, Wright 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Disu 2, Pippen, Wright).

Turnovers: 6 (Disu 3, Lee 2, Albert).

Steals: 3 (Albert, Disu, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

Kentucky 27 51 78
Vanderbilt 36 28 64

.