FG FT Reb
WISCONSIN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
King 32 4-11 2-2 0-0 1 0 10
Davison 30 2-7 5-5 1-4 5 3 9
Reuvers 29 7-15 2-3 1-7 0 3 19
Trice 26 4-9 0-0 0-5 4 2 9
Pritzl 23 1-6 0-0 0-3 0 0 2
Wahl 21 0-2 0-0 1-3 1 3 0
Potter 20 2-7 0-0 2-5 0 0 4
Anderson 13 1-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 2
Ford 6 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Totals 200 21-59 9-11 6-29 11 12 55

Percentages: FG .356, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Reuvers 3-6, Trice 1-4, Ford 0-1, King 0-1, Potter 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Pritzl 0-2, Davison 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Reuvers 2, Ford).

Turnovers: 9 (Potter 3, King 2, Anderson, Davison, Trice, Wahl).

Steals: 5 (King, Potter, Reuvers, Trice, Wahl).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MICHIGAN ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Tillman 34 6-14 3-6 2-9 4 4 15
Brown 33 5-5 1-1 0-4 0 0 13
Henry 31 5-10 2-2 1-5 3 1 13
Winston 31 3-12 0-0 2-5 4 2 6
Bingham 16 1-4 0-0 1-1 0 1 2
Watts 16 4-7 0-0 0-3 3 1 11
Hall 15 2-4 1-1 2-6 2 2 5
Loyer 9 1-2 0-0 0-0 3 1 2
Marble 8 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Kithier 7 0-0 0-0 1-4 1 1 0
Totals 200 27-58 7-10 9-39 20 13 67

Percentages: FG .466, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Watts 3-5, Brown 2-2, Henry 1-2, Bingham 0-1, Loyer 0-1, Tillman 0-2, Winston 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Brown, Kithier).

Turnovers: 11 (Winston 5, Henry 2, Tillman 2, Brown, Loyer).

Steals: 4 (Brown, Hall, Henry, Winston).

Technical Fouls: None.

Wisconsin 20 35 55
Michigan St. 35 32 67

.