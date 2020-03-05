Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Diakite 34 6-13 2-2 1-10 2 1 14
Huff 37 7-16 0-0 2-9 1 2 17
Clark 29 2-8 2-2 0-1 3 4 7
Key 37 2-7 1-2 1-8 2 0 5
Woldetensae 36 0-3 0-0 1-2 2 0 0
Stattmann 13 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 3
Morsell 10 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Caffaro 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 18-49 5-6 5-31 10 11 46

Percentages: FG .367, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Huff 3-7, Stattmann 1-1, Clark 1-2, Diakite 0-1, Key 0-2, Woldetensae 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Diakite, Key, Woldetensae).

Turnovers: 12 (Clark 4, Diakite 3, Morsell 2, Caffaro, Huff, Stattmann).

Steals: 5 (Clark, Huff, Morsell, Stattmann, Woldetensae).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MIAMI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Stone 31 3-6 0-0 1-7 1 0 8
Miller 23 2-4 2-2 1-4 1 1 6
Lykes 25 7-12 0-0 0-2 1 1 16
Vasiljevic 32 2-10 0-0 0-4 1 1 6
Wong 28 0-5 0-0 1-3 0 2 0
Waardenburg 26 1-4 0-0 1-5 1 2 2
Beverly 18 3-7 0-0 1-2 1 1 6
McGusty 17 0-3 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Totals 200 18-51 2-2 5-29 6 9 44

Percentages: FG .353, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Stone 2-4, Lykes 2-7, Vasiljevic 2-8, Wong 0-1, Waardenburg 0-2, Beverly 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Stone 2, Miller, Waardenburg, Wong).

Turnovers: 11 (Wong 4, Lykes 3, McGusty 2, Stone, Waardenburg).

Steals: 5 (Stone 4, Lykes).

Technical Fouls: None.

Virginia 24 22 46
Miami 23 21 44

.