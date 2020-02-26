https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-8-KENTUCKY-69-TEXAS-A-M-60-15084452.php
NO. 8 KENTUCKY 69, TEXAS A&M 60
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Montgomery
|38
|3-5
|2-2
|5-10
|3
|2
|8
|Richards
|27
|1-1
|2-2
|0-6
|0
|4
|4
|Hagans
|39
|3-5
|5-5
|1-4
|7
|3
|11
|Maxey
|38
|5-13
|1-2
|0-5
|3
|0
|13
|Quickley
|37
|11-19
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|3
|30
|Sestina
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|3
|Juzang
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Brooks
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-46
|10-11
|6-31
|17
|18
|69
Percentages: FG .522, FT .909.
3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Quickley 8-12, Maxey 2-6, Sestina 1-1, Montgomery 0-1, Juzang 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Richards 2, Maxey, Montgomery, Quickley).
Turnovers: 15 (Hagans 5, Montgomery 3, Quickley 3, Maxey 2, Juzang, Richards).
Steals: 5 (Montgomery 2, Hagans, Maxey, Quickley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Miller
|21
|0-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|0
|Nebo
|33
|4-8
|6-10
|1-4
|2
|4
|14
|Jackson
|38
|4-8
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|2
|8
|Mitchell
|28
|6-11
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|3
|18
|Flagg
|34
|5-9
|2-2
|2-4
|5
|2
|17
|Chandler
|26
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Gordon
|13
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Aku
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-48
|10-14
|4-20
|13
|16
|60
Percentages: FG .417, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Flagg 5-6, Mitchell 4-7, Chandler 1-4, Gordon 0-2, Jackson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Mitchell, Nebo).
Turnovers: 13 (Nebo 4, Flagg 3, Jackson 3, Aku, Miller, Mitchell).
Steals: 3 (Jackson 2, Miller).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Kentucky
|36
|33
|—
|69
|Texas A&M
|27
|33
|—
|60
A_8,190 (12,989).
