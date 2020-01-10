FG FT Reb
ARIZONA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mannion 43 9-17 1-1 0-3 3 2 20
Nnaji 39 3-8 5-8 4-14 1 2 11
Green 37 7-11 1-1 2-5 2 2 17
Smith 30 4-9 0-1 0-3 1 4 11
Gettings 23 1-4 0-0 1-3 0 1 3
Baker 18 0-2 2-2 0-0 1 3 2
Jeter 12 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Koloko 10 1-3 0-1 0-4 0 2 2
Hazzard 8 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Lee 5 2-2 0-0 0-1 3 0 4
Totals 225 28-62 9-14 7-34 11 16 73

Percentages: FG .452, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Smith 3-4, Green 2-4, Hazzard 1-2, Gettings 1-3, Mannion 1-5, Baker 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Koloko, Nnaji).

Turnovers: 11 (Mannion 6, Smith 3, Green, Jeter).

Steals: 4 (Gettings, Green, Mannion, Nnaji).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
OREGON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pritchard 45 6-21 3-4 2-7 6 2 18
Duarte 38 5-10 6-6 2-8 2 1 17
Richardson 37 7-16 5-5 1-5 4 2 21
Juiston 27 0-3 0-0 1-4 0 2 0
Okoro 22 2-3 0-0 2-4 0 2 4
Dante 19 5-6 0-0 1-5 0 4 10
Mathis 18 1-5 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Lawson 17 0-1 1-2 3-3 1 2 1
Patterson 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 225 26-65 15-17 12-37 13 17 74

Percentages: FG .400, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Pritchard 3-11, Richardson 2-4, Duarte 1-3, Mathis 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Dante 2, Juiston 2, Okoro, Richardson).

Turnovers: 10 (Pritchard 4, Duarte 2, Dante, Juiston, Mathis, Richardson).

Steals: 8 (Juiston 3, Pritchard 3, Duarte, Richardson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Arizona 36 30 7 73
Oregon 34 32 8 74

.