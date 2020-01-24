FG FT Reb
NORTH ALABAMA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Agnew 32 4-8 4-4 0-7 2 2 12
Brim 30 3-5 4-5 1-8 8 1 11
Littles 30 3-8 3-4 2-10 0 0 9
Blackmon 23 3-8 3-4 1-2 1 4 11
Anderson 20 6-10 3-4 1-2 1 1 19
James 17 2-3 0-0 1-4 0 4 5
Youngblood 16 3-5 1-2 0-1 1 4 8
Windeler 9 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
King 8 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Matic 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Diggs 4 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Redparth 4 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Meloche 2 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Totals 200 25-52 19-25 6-38 13 23 78

Percentages: FG .481, FT .760.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Anderson 4-6, Blackmon 2-5, James 1-1, Brim 1-2, Youngblood 1-2, Matic 0-1, Redparth 0-1, Windeler 0-1, Agnew 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (James, Littles).

Turnovers: 22 (Agnew 4, Littles 3, Blackmon 2, Brim 2, James 2, King 2, Windeler 2, Anderson, Matic, Meloche, Redparth, Youngblood).

Steals: 12 (Agnew 4, James 3, Youngblood 2, Blackmon, Brim, King).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
KENNESAW ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lockley 37 3-4 2-2 1-2 2 2 9
Hooker 36 4-13 3-6 0-5 1 0 12
Obineke 32 3-19 4-8 1-4 0 3 10
Washington 24 3-6 5-6 0-0 1 3 11
Spencer 23 2-4 1-3 2-4 1 4 5
Kuerban 17 1-2 2-2 0-1 0 4 4
Romich 14 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 2 0
J.Lewis 8 1-4 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Agostini 6 2-4 1-1 0-1 0 2 5
Ogwuche 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 19-57 18-28 5-19 6 20 58

Percentages: FG .333, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Lockley 1-1, Hooker 1-2, Agostini 0-1, Kuerban 0-1, Washington 0-2, Obineke 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Lockley, Spencer).

Turnovers: 16 (Hooker 4, Lockley 3, J.Lewis 2, Kuerban 2, Spencer 2, Obineke, Romich, Washington).

Steals: 9 (Hooker 3, J.Lewis, Lockley, Obineke, Ogwuche, Romich, Washington).

Technical Fouls: None.

North Alabama 47 31 78
Kennesaw St. 23 35 58

A_984 (4,600).