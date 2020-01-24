https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/NORTH-FLORIDA-71-LIBERTY-70-15000048.php
NORTH FLORIDA 71, LIBERTY 70
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIBERTY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McGhee
|36
|7-13
|2-3
|0-3
|1
|1
|19
|Pacheco-Ortiz
|36
|6-12
|4-4
|1-5
|2
|2
|17
|Homesley
|35
|6-14
|0-2
|0-6
|1
|5
|12
|Cuffee
|33
|0-3
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|4
|2
|Rode
|20
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|0
|Robinson
|14
|1-2
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|4
|Baxter-Bell
|13
|3-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|6
|S.James
|13
|5-6
|0-0
|3-5
|2
|2
|10
|Dean
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Preston
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-56
|10-13
|6-26
|9
|18
|70
Percentages: FG .500, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (McGhee 3-8, Pacheco-Ortiz 1-2, Cuffee 0-1, Homesley 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Robinson 2).
Turnovers: 7 (Baxter-Bell 2, Homesley 2, S.James 2, Pacheco-Ortiz).
Steals: 4 (Homesley 2, Dean, S.James).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sams
|36
|4-10
|2-3
|0-0
|2
|1
|12
|Gandia-Rosa
|35
|6-11
|4-4
|0-4
|3
|3
|19
|Hendricksen
|34
|5-10
|4-4
|0-7
|2
|1
|16
|Escobar
|32
|4-10
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|4
|10
|Aminu
|26
|5-6
|1-2
|2-5
|2
|3
|11
|Balogun
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|4
|3
|D.James
|12
|0-2
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Burkhardt
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Adedoyin
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-52
|11-15
|5-28
|9
|18
|71
Percentages: FG .481, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Gandia-Rosa 3-7, Sams 2-5, Hendricksen 2-6, Escobar 2-7, Balogun 1-1, Burkhardt 0-1, D.James 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Aminu 2).
Turnovers: 10 (Aminu 2, Gandia-Rosa 2, Adedoyin, Balogun, Burkhardt, Escobar, Hendricksen, Sams).
Steals: 2 (Burkhardt, Gandia-Rosa).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Liberty
|31
|39
|—
|70
|North Florida
|32
|39
|—
|71
A_2,371 (5,800).
