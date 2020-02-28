https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/NORTH-FLORIDA-85-STETSON-72-15090995.php
NORTH FLORIDA 85, STETSON 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Aminu
|29
|7-9
|3-4
|3-7
|0
|3
|17
|Hendricksen
|33
|5-12
|4-4
|1-5
|3
|4
|16
|Escobar
|27
|4-13
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|12
|Gandia-Rosa
|38
|3-10
|3-3
|2-7
|12
|1
|10
|Sams
|35
|5-12
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|2
|15
|Burkhardt
|13
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|6
|James
|12
|2-2
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|0
|5
|Endicott
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|4
|Adedoyin
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-64
|12-13
|11-30
|20
|14
|85
Percentages: FG .469, FT .923.
3-Point Goals: 13-35, .371 (Escobar 4-10, Sams 3-8, Burkhardt 2-2, Hendricksen 2-8, James 1-1, Gandia-Rosa 1-6).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Aminu 4, Endicott, Sams).
Turnovers: 11 (Gandia-Rosa 5, Aminu 2, Burkhardt, Escobar, Hendricksen, Sams).
Steals: 5 (Gandia-Rosa 2, Aminu, Burkhardt, Hendricksen).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STETSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kabimba
|21
|4-6
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|10
|Diawara
|30
|11-18
|6-11
|6-12
|0
|2
|28
|Aninye
|18
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Jones
|36
|12-20
|1-1
|2-6
|3
|0
|25
|Perry
|36
|2-8
|0-0
|1-6
|5
|1
|4
|Rawley
|31
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|4
|4
|3
|Panzo
|25
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|2
|Ivery
|3
|0-1
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-58
|10-18
|9-31
|15
|13
|72
Percentages: FG .534, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 0-4, .000 (Panzo 0-1, Perry 0-1, Jones 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Diawara 2).
Turnovers: 10 (Aninye 2, Diawara 2, Kabimba 2, Perry 2, Rawley 2).
Steals: 10 (Jones 4, Kabimba 2, Diawara, Ivery, Panzo, Rawley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Florida
|44
|41
|—
|85
|Stetson
|42
|30
|—
|72
A_798 (5,000).
