https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/NORTHEASTERN-79-COLL-OF-CHARLESTON-76-14982219.php
NORTHEASTERN 79, COLL. OF CHARLESTON 76
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHEASTERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Roland
|40
|12-22
|4-4
|1-3
|2
|1
|33
|Brace
|38
|7-14
|1-2
|1-11
|4
|2
|19
|Walker
|34
|2-7
|2-2
|1-4
|5
|4
|7
|Eboigbodin
|23
|1-1
|4-4
|2-6
|0
|4
|6
|Smith
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|5
|Franklin
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Walters
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Boursiquot
|14
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Strong
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-58
|11-12
|5-29
|14
|15
|79
Percentages: FG .483, FT .917.
3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Roland 5-9, Brace 4-9, Franklin 1-2, Smith 1-3, Walker 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Boursiquot, Franklin).
Turnovers: 12 (Franklin 3, Walters 3, Roland 2, Walker 2, Boursiquot, Brace).
Steals: 9 (Roland 4, Smith 2, Boursiquot, Brace, Franklin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLL. OF CHARLESTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jasper
|33
|4-7
|5-6
|1-4
|1
|3
|13
|Riller
|33
|7-17
|4-5
|0-10
|10
|3
|20
|Galloway
|32
|4-13
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|9
|McManus
|31
|1-3
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|4
|Miller
|26
|7-9
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|0
|20
|Richard
|19
|3-5
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|8
|Smart
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|2
|Reddish
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Epps
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-57
|12-15
|5-30
|15
|14
|76
Percentages: FG .474, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Miller 6-7, Riller 2-6, Richard 1-2, Galloway 1-6, Jasper 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Miller 2, Richard).
Turnovers: 13 (Riller 7, McManus 3, Galloway, Miller, Reddish).
Steals: 9 (Riller 4, Richard 2, Galloway, Jasper, Miller).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Northeastern
|36
|43
|—
|79
|Coll. of Charleston
|43
|33
|—
|76
A_4,340 (5,100).
View Comments