FG FT Reb
NEW ORLEANS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Key 23 4-8 2-4 4-5 1 5 10
Myers 32 4-9 3-6 3-8 1 3 11
Berzat 26 1-4 0-0 0-3 2 4 3
Carson 30 2-7 3-4 1-1 1 4 7
B.Robinson 28 5-16 1-3 2-4 2 5 12
Green 32 5-11 10-15 2-7 7 3 21
Gates 24 3-5 3-5 1-6 1 2 9
Brown 5 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-61 22-37 13-36 15 26 73

Percentages: FG .393, FT .595.

3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Berzat 1-2, Green 1-2, B.Robinson 1-6, Brown 0-1, Carson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Gates 2, Key).

Turnovers: 12 (Key 3, B.Robinson 2, Green 2, Berzat, Brown, Carson, Gates, Myers).

Steals: 7 (Berzat 3, Key 2, B.Robinson, Green).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NORTHWESTERN ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gregg 25 6-11 3-5 3-10 0 3 15
N.Chougkaz 23 4-10 0-0 5-10 1 3 8
Jones 21 0-3 4-4 0-1 2 0 4
Massner 27 4-7 5-8 2-4 0 2 13
Roberson 28 5-11 5-5 0-1 0 2 19
Bile 18 2-5 5-8 2-8 2 4 10
White 17 1-3 6-6 0-1 3 1 8
Zelenbaba 16 2-5 2-3 0-3 2 4 6
Owens 9 3-4 0-0 2-5 0 3 6
Norvel 4 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Guest 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Williams 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
R.Chougkaz 2 0-0 2-2 0-1 0 0 2
Kennedy 2 1-1 2-2 0-0 0 0 4
Kueth 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 28-63 34-43 14-45 10 25 95

Percentages: FG .444, FT .791.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Roberson 4-8, Bile 1-3, Guest 0-1, N.Chougkaz 0-1, Norvel 0-1, Zelenbaba 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (N.Chougkaz 2, Gregg).

Turnovers: 10 (White 4, Bile 3, Jones, N.Chougkaz, Owens).

Steals: 6 (White 2, N.Chougkaz, Norvel, Owens, Roberson).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Orleans 31 42 73
Northwestern St. 51 44 95

A_1,212 (3,900).