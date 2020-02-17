Recommended Video:

St. Louis 0 1 0 1
Nashville 0 1 1 2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Nashville, Smith 17 (Grimaldi, Bonino), 7:55. 2, St. Louis, Bozak 12 (Gunnarsson, Pietrangelo), 10:58.

Third Period_3, Nashville, Turris 9 (Forsberg, Duchene), 17:48.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 13-12-14_39. Nashville 6-6-12_24.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 2; Nashville 0 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 24-11-7 (24 shots-22 saves). Nashville, Rinne 18-13-3 (39-38).

A_17,349 (17,113). T_2:21.

Referees_Dan O'Halloran, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Bevan Mills.