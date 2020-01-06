THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, JAN. 6, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 41 14 30 44 19 27 4 0 1 148 .095
F 95 Matt Duchene 38 9 19 28 -3 12 4 0 0 87 .103
D 4 Ryan Ellis 39 6 22 28 15 13 0 0 2 90 .067
F 9 Filip Forsberg 35 14 14 28 -1 20 3 0 0 115 .122
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 41 12 15 27 2 10 2 2 1 93 .129
F 92 Ryan Johansen 41 9 17 26 -3 37 3 0 2 60 .150
F 13 Nick Bonino 41 13 11 24 14 12 1 0 3 74 .176
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 40 5 18 23 2 26 0 1 2 94 .053
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 38 8 14 22 9 4 0 0 1 69 .116
F 15 Craig Smith 41 10 10 20 14 28 1 0 0 110 .091
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 29 9 9 18 2 8 3 0 0 65 .138
F 8 Kyle Turris 34 5 12 17 -4 14 2 0 2 52 .096
F 64 Mikael Granlund 35 6 8 14 -3 14 0 0 0 76 .079
F 10 Colton Sissons 37 7 6 13 1 12 0 1 2 38 .184
F 51 Austin Watson 39 6 7 13 1 49 0 0 1 43 .140
D 57 Dante Fabbro 39 4 5 9 0 28 1 0 0 54 .074
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 37 0 5 5 7 21 0 0 0 21 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 8 2 2 4 5 2 0 0 0 11 .182
F 42 Colin Blackwell 10 0 3 3 6 6 0 0 0 12 .000
D 52 Matt Irwin 22 0 2 2 -6 11 0 0 0 29 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 7 Yannick Weber 22 0 1 1 2 4 0 0 0 23 .000
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 3 0 0 0 1 5 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 41 141 233 374 79 391 24 4 18 1392 .101
OPPONENT TOTALS 41 134 224 358 -95 431 34 6 19 1212 .111

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 25 1369 2.98 14 8 3 3 68 651 0.896 0 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 21 1106 3.25 5 7 4 0 60 555 0.892 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 41 2499 3.12 19 15 7 3 128 1206 .889 141 233 391
OPPONENT TOTALS 41 2499 3.29 22 16 3 1 135 1386 .899 134 224 431