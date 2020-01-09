https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-Predators-Stax-14961930.php
Nashville Predators Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JAN. 9, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|42
|14
|31
|45
|17
|29
|4
|0
|1
|153
|.092
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|36
|15
|15
|30
|-2
|20
|4
|0
|0
|117
|.128
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|39
|9
|20
|29
|-6
|12
|4
|0
|0
|90
|.100
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|39
|6
|22
|28
|15
|13
|0
|0
|2
|90
|.067
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|42
|12
|15
|27
|0
|10
|2
|2
|1
|95
|.126
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|42
|9
|17
|26
|-4
|37
|3
|0
|2
|62
|.145
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|42
|13
|11
|24
|13
|12
|1
|0
|3
|74
|.176
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|41
|5
|19
|24
|0
|26
|0
|1
|2
|97
|.052
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|39
|8
|14
|22
|9
|6
|0
|0
|1
|70
|.114
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|42
|10
|10
|20
|14
|28
|1
|0
|0
|113
|.088
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|30
|9
|9
|18
|1
|10
|3
|0
|0
|68
|.132
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|35
|5
|12
|17
|-6
|14
|2
|0
|2
|52
|.096
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|36
|7
|8
|15
|-3
|14
|1
|0
|0
|79
|.089
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|37
|7
|6
|13
|1
|12
|0
|1
|2
|38
|.184
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|40
|6
|7
|13
|-2
|49
|0
|0
|1
|43
|.140
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|39
|4
|5
|9
|0
|28
|1
|0
|0
|54
|.074
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|38
|0
|5
|5
|6
|21
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|9
|2
|2
|4
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.182
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|10
|0
|3
|3
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|23
|0
|2
|2
|-9
|11
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|23
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.000
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|42
|143
|237
|380
|50
|404
|26
|4
|18
|1427
|.100
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|42
|140
|235
|375
|-66
|452
|35
|6
|20
|1248
|.112
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|26
|1429
|3.06
|14
|9
|3
|3
|73
|686
|0.894
|0
|2
|0
|74
|Juuse Saros
|21
|1106
|3.25
|5
|7
|4
|0
|60
|555
|0.892
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|42
|2559
|3.17
|19
|16
|7
|3
|133
|1241
|.888
|143
|237
|404
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|42
|2559
|3.26
|23
|16
|3
|1
|137
|1421
|.900
|140
|235
|452
View Comments