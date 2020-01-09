THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JAN. 9, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 42 14 31 45 17 29 4 0 1 153 .092
F 9 Filip Forsberg 36 15 15 30 -2 20 4 0 0 117 .128
F 95 Matt Duchene 39 9 20 29 -6 12 4 0 0 90 .100
D 4 Ryan Ellis 39 6 22 28 15 13 0 0 2 90 .067
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 42 12 15 27 0 10 2 2 1 95 .126
F 92 Ryan Johansen 42 9 17 26 -4 37 3 0 2 62 .145
F 13 Nick Bonino 42 13 11 24 13 12 1 0 3 74 .176
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 41 5 19 24 0 26 0 1 2 97 .052
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 39 8 14 22 9 6 0 0 1 70 .114
F 15 Craig Smith 42 10 10 20 14 28 1 0 0 113 .088
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 30 9 9 18 1 10 3 0 0 68 .132
F 8 Kyle Turris 35 5 12 17 -6 14 2 0 2 52 .096
F 64 Mikael Granlund 36 7 8 15 -3 14 1 0 0 79 .089
F 10 Colton Sissons 37 7 6 13 1 12 0 1 2 38 .184
F 51 Austin Watson 40 6 7 13 -2 49 0 0 1 43 .140
D 57 Dante Fabbro 39 4 5 9 0 28 1 0 0 54 .074
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 38 0 5 5 6 21 0 0 0 23 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 9 2 2 4 2 7 0 0 0 11 .182
F 42 Colin Blackwell 10 0 3 3 6 6 0 0 0 12 .000
D 52 Matt Irwin 23 0 2 2 -9 11 0 0 0 33 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 7 Yannick Weber 23 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 24 .000
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 4 0 0 0 -2 5 0 0 0 3 .000
TEAM TOTALS 42 143 237 380 50 404 26 4 18 1427 .100
OPPONENT TOTALS 42 140 235 375 -66 452 35 6 20 1248 .112

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 26 1429 3.06 14 9 3 3 73 686 0.894 0 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 21 1106 3.25 5 7 4 0 60 555 0.892 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 42 2559 3.17 19 16 7 3 133 1241 .888 143 237 404
OPPONENT TOTALS 42 2559 3.26 23 16 3 1 137 1421 .900 140 235 452