THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 12, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 43 14 32 46 21 31 4 0 1 156 .090
F 9 Filip Forsberg 37 15 16 31 0 20 4 0 0 119 .126
F 95 Matt Duchene 40 10 20 30 -5 12 4 0 1 91 .110
D 4 Ryan Ellis 39 6 22 28 15 13 0 0 2 90 .067
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 43 12 15 27 3 10 2 2 1 98 .122
F 92 Ryan Johansen 43 9 17 26 -2 37 3 0 2 64 .141
F 13 Nick Bonino 43 14 11 25 15 14 1 0 3 77 .182
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 42 5 20 25 3 26 0 1 2 97 .052
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 40 8 14 22 8 6 0 0 1 73 .110
F 15 Craig Smith 43 10 10 20 13 28 1 0 0 115 .087
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 31 10 9 19 2 10 3 0 0 71 .141
F 8 Kyle Turris 36 5 12 17 -5 14 2 0 2 52 .096
F 64 Mikael Granlund 37 7 8 15 -1 14 1 0 0 79 .089
F 10 Colton Sissons 37 7 6 13 1 12 0 1 2 38 .184
F 51 Austin Watson 40 6 7 13 -2 49 0 0 1 43 .140
D 57 Dante Fabbro 39 4 5 9 0 28 1 0 0 54 .074
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 39 0 5 5 7 21 0 0 0 23 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 10 2 3 5 3 7 0 0 0 13 .154
F 42 Colin Blackwell 11 1 3 4 7 6 0 0 0 13 .077
D 52 Matt Irwin 24 0 2 2 -8 11 0 0 0 35 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 7 Yannick Weber 24 0 1 1 2 4 0 0 0 26 .000
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 5 0 0 0 -2 7 0 0 0 3 .000
TEAM TOTALS 43 148 241 389 74 410 26 4 19 1457 .102
OPPONENT TOTALS 43 142 239 381 -93 456 36 6 20 1279 .111

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 27 1489 3.02 15 9 3 3 75 717 0.895 1 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 21 1106 3.25 5 7 4 0 60 555 0.892 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 43 2619 3.14 20 16 7 3 135 1272 .889 148 241 410
OPPONENT TOTALS 43 2619 3.26 23 17 3 1 140 1449 .898 142 239 456