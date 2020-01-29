Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 48 14 34 48 21 33 4 0 1 174 .080
F 9 Filip Forsberg 42 16 17 33 -2 20 4 0 0 136 .118
F 95 Matt Duchene 45 10 22 32 -6 14 4 0 1 102 .098
D 4 Ryan Ellis 39 6 22 28 15 13 0 0 2 90 .067
F 13 Nick Bonino 48 14 13 27 15 16 1 0 3 82 .171
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 47 5 22 27 -3 26 0 1 2 105 .048
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 48 12 15 27 1 12 2 2 1 110 .109
F 92 Ryan Johansen 48 10 17 27 -5 37 3 0 2 73 .137
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 45 8 15 23 8 8 0 0 1 84 .095
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 36 12 9 21 1 10 3 0 0 84 .143
F 15 Craig Smith 48 11 10 21 12 28 2 0 1 129 .085
F 8 Kyle Turris 41 6 13 19 -4 16 2 0 3 58 .103
F 64 Mikael Granlund 42 9 8 17 -2 16 1 1 0 84 .107
F 10 Colton Sissons 37 7 6 13 1 12 0 1 2 38 .184
F 51 Austin Watson 42 6 7 13 -5 49 0 0 1 44 .136
D 57 Dante Fabbro 43 4 5 9 -3 30 1 0 0 62 .065
F 32 Yakov Trenin 13 2 4 6 3 7 0 0 0 17 .118
F 42 Colin Blackwell 16 2 3 5 8 8 0 0 0 19 .105
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 44 0 5 5 8 21 0 0 0 28 .000
D 52 Matt Irwin 26 0 2 2 -7 11 0 0 0 40 .000
D 7 Yannick Weber 29 0 2 2 2 8 0 0 0 35 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 7 0 1 1 -1 7 0 0 0 5 .000
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 48 157 255 412 57 436 27 5 21 1629 .096
OPPONENT TOTALS 48 156 263 419 -79 474 39 7 23 1428 .109

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 30 1668 2.98 16 11 3 3 83 809 0.897 1 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 23 1225 3.13 6 8 4 1 64 610 0.895 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 48 2919 3.06 22 19 7 4 147 1419 .891 157 255 436
OPPONENT TOTALS 48 2919 3.1 26 19 3 1 149 1621 .904 156 263 474