THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JAN. 30, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 49 14 35 49 21 33 4 0 1 175 .080
F 9 Filip Forsberg 43 16 19 35 -1 20 4 0 0 138 .116
F 95 Matt Duchene 46 10 22 32 -7 16 4 0 1 105 .095
F 92 Ryan Johansen 49 11 18 29 -5 39 3 1 2 76 .145
F 13 Nick Bonino 49 14 14 28 15 16 1 0 3 83 .169
D 4 Ryan Ellis 39 6 22 28 15 13 0 0 2 90 .067
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 48 5 22 27 -3 28 0 1 2 106 .047
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 49 12 15 27 2 12 2 2 1 110 .109
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 46 9 15 24 8 8 0 0 1 87 .103
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 37 12 9 21 2 12 3 0 0 86 .140
F 15 Craig Smith 49 11 10 21 12 28 2 0 1 131 .084
F 8 Kyle Turris 42 6 14 20 -3 18 2 0 3 58 .103
F 64 Mikael Granlund 43 10 8 18 -3 16 2 1 0 86 .116
F 10 Colton Sissons 37 7 6 13 1 12 0 1 2 38 .184
F 51 Austin Watson 43 6 7 13 -5 49 0 0 1 44 .136
D 57 Dante Fabbro 44 4 5 9 -3 30 1 0 0 63 .063
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 45 0 6 6 9 21 0 0 0 29 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 13 2 4 6 3 7 0 0 0 17 .118
F 42 Colin Blackwell 17 2 3 5 8 8 0 0 0 19 .105
D 7 Yannick Weber 30 1 2 3 2 8 0 0 1 36 .028
D 52 Matt Irwin 26 0 2 2 -7 11 0 0 0 40 .000
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 8 1 1 2 0 9 0 0 0 6 .167
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 49 162 262 424 61 448 28 6 22 1653 .098
OPPONENT TOTALS 49 160 266 426 -84 484 40 7 23 1461 .110

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 30 1668 2.98 16 11 3 3 83 809 0.897 1 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 24 1285 3.18 7 8 4 1 68 643 0.894 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 49 2979 3.08 23 19 7 4 151 1452 .890 162 262 448
OPPONENT TOTALS 49 2979 3.14 26 20 3 1 154 1645 .902 160 266 484