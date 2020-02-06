https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-Predators-Stax-15035024.php
Nashville Predators Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, FEB. 6, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|52
|14
|37
|51
|22
|33
|4
|0
|1
|191
|.073
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|46
|18
|19
|37
|-2
|20
|5
|0
|0
|146
|.123
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|49
|11
|24
|35
|-4
|18
|4
|0
|1
|110
|.100
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|52
|16
|14
|30
|16
|16
|1
|0
|3
|88
|.182
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|52
|11
|19
|30
|-4
|41
|3
|1
|2
|77
|.143
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|51
|6
|23
|29
|0
|30
|0
|1
|2
|110
|.055
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|39
|6
|22
|28
|15
|13
|0
|0
|2
|90
|.067
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|49
|12
|15
|27
|2
|12
|2
|2
|1
|110
|.109
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|49
|9
|17
|26
|10
|8
|0
|0
|1
|92
|.098
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|40
|12
|10
|22
|0
|18
|3
|0
|0
|92
|.130
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|52
|11
|11
|22
|13
|28
|2
|0
|1
|134
|.082
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|45
|6
|16
|22
|-4
|20
|2
|0
|3
|63
|.095
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|46
|11
|8
|19
|-1
|16
|2
|1
|1
|94
|.117
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|40
|7
|6
|13
|-3
|16
|0
|1
|2
|38
|.184
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|45
|6
|7
|13
|-9
|49
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.136
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|47
|4
|5
|9
|-6
|32
|1
|0
|0
|69
|.058
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|48
|0
|6
|6
|6
|21
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.000
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|15
|2
|4
|6
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.105
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|19
|2
|3
|5
|7
|8
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.091
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|11
|1
|2
|3
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|32
|1
|2
|3
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|36
|.028
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|27
|0
|2
|2
|-8
|11
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|52
|169
|275
|444
|53
|468
|29
|6
|23
|1738
|.097
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|52
|169
|281
|450
|-78
|504
|42
|8
|24
|1566
|.108
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|32
|1792
|3.01
|17
|12
|3
|3
|90
|879
|0.898
|1
|2
|0
|74
|Juuse Saros
|25
|1346
|3.08
|8
|8
|4
|1
|69
|677
|0.898
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|52
|3165
|3.06
|25
|20
|7
|4
|159
|1556
|.892
|169
|275
|468
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|52
|3165
|3.1
|27
|20
|5
|2
|161
|1730
|.903
|169
|281
|504
