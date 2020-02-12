Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 55 14 41 55 21 33 4 0 1 205 .068
F 9 Filip Forsberg 49 18 20 38 -5 20 5 0 0 154 .117
F 95 Matt Duchene 52 11 24 35 -2 18 4 0 1 118 .093
F 13 Nick Bonino 55 17 15 32 15 16 1 0 3 94 .181
F 92 Ryan Johansen 55 11 20 31 -4 41 3 1 2 81 .136
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 54 6 24 30 -2 30 0 1 2 119 .050
D 4 Ryan Ellis 39 6 22 28 15 13 0 0 2 90 .067
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 50 12 16 28 1 12 2 2 1 112 .107
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 52 9 17 26 8 8 0 0 1 98 .092
F 15 Craig Smith 55 13 11 24 16 30 3 0 1 139 .094
F 8 Kyle Turris 48 7 17 24 -4 20 2 0 3 64 .109
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 43 12 10 22 -3 18 3 0 0 98 .122
F 64 Mikael Granlund 49 13 9 22 -1 20 3 1 2 101 .129
F 10 Colton Sissons 43 7 6 13 -4 18 0 1 2 41 .171
F 51 Austin Watson 46 6 7 13 -9 56 0 0 1 45 .133
D 57 Dante Fabbro 50 5 6 11 -6 34 1 0 0 78 .064
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 51 0 7 7 7 33 0 0 0 36 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 17 2 4 6 1 7 0 0 0 23 .087
F 42 Colin Blackwell 21 2 3 5 7 8 0 0 0 22 .091
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 14 1 2 3 0 25 0 0 0 14 .071
D 7 Yannick Weber 35 1 2 3 0 8 0 0 1 38 .026
D 52 Matt Irwin 27 0 2 2 -8 11 0 0 0 40 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 55 176 288 464 43 515 31 6 24 1840 .096
OPPONENT TOTALS 55 180 302 482 -68 551 46 8 26 1673 .108

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 33 1813 3.11 17 13 3 3 94 896 0.895 1 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 28 1503 3.03 9 9 4 1 76 767 0.901 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 55 3345 3.09 26 22 7 4 170 1663 .892 176 288 515
OPPONENT TOTALS 55 3345 3.05 29 21 5 2 168 1832 .904 180 302 551