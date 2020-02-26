https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-Predators-Stax-15085672.php
Nashville Predators Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|62
|14
|43
|57
|20
|37
|4
|0
|1
|226
|.062
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|56
|18
|24
|42
|-6
|27
|5
|0
|0
|175
|.103
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|59
|12
|26
|38
|-4
|22
|4
|0
|1
|130
|.092
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|62
|13
|22
|35
|-2
|45
|3
|1
|2
|93
|.140
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|60
|17
|17
|34
|18
|16
|1
|0
|3
|96
|.177
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|61
|8
|25
|33
|5
|30
|0
|1
|2
|137
|.058
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|42
|7
|24
|31
|16
|13
|1
|0
|2
|99
|.071
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|59
|10
|20
|30
|11
|8
|0
|0
|1
|114
|.088
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|57
|12
|18
|30
|2
|14
|2
|2
|1
|121
|.099
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|62
|17
|11
|28
|19
|32
|3
|0
|2
|161
|.106
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|55
|9
|19
|28
|-6
|22
|2
|0
|4
|76
|.118
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|56
|15
|12
|27
|1
|24
|4
|1
|3
|116
|.129
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|50
|14
|10
|24
|-4
|22
|4
|0
|1
|107
|.131
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|50
|8
|6
|14
|0
|20
|0
|1
|2
|49
|.163
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|52
|6
|8
|14
|-8
|65
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.122
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|57
|5
|6
|11
|-4
|34
|1
|0
|0
|84
|.060
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|24
|3
|5
|8
|10
|8
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.107
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|57
|0
|8
|8
|6
|35
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.000
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|17
|2
|4
|6
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.087
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|21
|1
|3
|4
|4
|32
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|40
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.023
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|27
|0
|2
|2
|-8
|11
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|62
|195
|318
|513
|70
|572
|34
|6
|28
|2058
|.095
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|62
|195
|329
|524
|-95
|608
|50
|8
|28
|1915
|.102
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|35
|1937
|3.0
|18
|13
|4
|3
|97
|973
|0.9
|1
|2
|0
|74
|Juuse Saros
|33
|1808
|2.92
|13
|10
|4
|2
|88
|932
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|62
|3774
|2.98
|31
|23
|8
|5
|185
|1905
|.898
|195
|318
|572
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|62
|3774
|3.02
|31
|25
|6
|2
|187
|2050
|.905
|195
|329
|608
