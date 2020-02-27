Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, FEB. 27, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 62 14 43 57 20 37 4 0 1 226 .062
F 9 Filip Forsberg 56 18 24 42 -6 27 5 0 0 175 .103
F 95 Matt Duchene 59 12 26 38 -4 22 4 0 1 130 .092
F 92 Ryan Johansen 62 13 22 35 -2 45 3 1 2 93 .140
F 13 Nick Bonino 60 17 17 34 18 16 1 0 3 96 .177
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 61 8 25 33 5 30 0 1 2 137 .058
D 4 Ryan Ellis 42 7 24 31 16 13 1 0 2 99 .071
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 59 10 20 30 11 8 0 0 1 114 .088
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 57 12 18 30 2 14 2 2 1 121 .099
F 15 Craig Smith 62 17 11 28 19 32 3 0 2 161 .106
F 8 Kyle Turris 55 9 19 28 -6 22 2 0 4 76 .118
F 64 Mikael Granlund 56 15 12 27 1 24 4 1 3 116 .129
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 50 14 10 24 -4 22 4 0 1 107 .131
F 10 Colton Sissons 50 8 6 14 0 20 0 1 2 49 .163
F 51 Austin Watson 52 6 8 14 -8 65 0 0 1 49 .122
D 57 Dante Fabbro 57 5 6 11 -4 34 1 0 0 84 .060
F 42 Colin Blackwell 24 3 5 8 10 8 0 0 0 28 .107
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 57 0 8 8 6 35 0 0 0 43 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 17 2 4 6 1 7 0 0 0 23 .087
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 21 1 3 4 4 32 0 0 0 17 .059
D 7 Yannick Weber 40 1 2 3 -1 12 0 0 1 44 .023
D 52 Matt Irwin 27 0 2 2 -8 11 0 0 0 40 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 62 195 318 513 70 572 34 6 28 2058 .095
OPPONENT TOTALS 62 195 329 524 -95 608 50 8 28 1915 .102

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 35 1937 3.0 18 13 4 3 97 973 0.9 1 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 33 1808 2.92 13 10 4 2 88 932 0.906 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 62 3774 2.98 31 23 8 5 185 1905 .898 195 318 572
OPPONENT TOTALS 62 3774 3.02 31 25 6 2 187 2050 .905 195 329 608