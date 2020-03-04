Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 66 16 46 62 20 39 4 0 1 246 .065
F 9 Filip Forsberg 60 18 26 44 -8 27 5 0 0 185 .097
F 95 Matt Duchene 63 12 28 40 -4 24 4 0 1 132 .091
D 4 Ryan Ellis 46 7 29 36 14 17 1 0 2 109 .064
F 13 Nick Bonino 64 18 17 35 17 16 1 0 3 103 .175
F 92 Ryan Johansen 65 13 22 35 -5 45 3 1 2 96 .135
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 65 8 25 33 -1 32 0 1 2 147 .054
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 61 14 18 32 3 14 2 2 1 130 .108
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 63 10 21 31 10 8 0 0 1 120 .083
F 64 Mikael Granlund 60 17 13 30 -3 28 4 1 4 128 .133
F 15 Craig Smith 66 18 12 30 18 34 4 0 2 175 .103
F 8 Kyle Turris 59 9 20 29 -10 22 2 0 4 85 .106
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 54 15 10 25 -4 22 4 0 1 119 .126
F 10 Colton Sissons 54 9 6 15 -2 20 0 1 2 51 .176
F 51 Austin Watson 53 6 8 14 -9 65 0 0 1 50 .120
D 57 Dante Fabbro 61 5 6 11 -7 38 1 0 0 88 .057
F 42 Colin Blackwell 27 3 7 10 7 10 0 0 0 31 .097
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 60 0 8 8 6 35 0 0 0 44 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 18 2 4 6 0 7 0 0 0 23 .087
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 25 1 4 5 0 32 0 0 0 19 .053
D 7 Yannick Weber 41 1 2 3 -1 14 0 0 1 45 .022
D 52 Matt Irwin 27 0 2 2 -8 11 0 0 0 40 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 66 205 337 542 33 598 35 6 29 2196 .093
OPPONENT TOTALS 66 212 356 568 -58 634 51 8 31 2053 .103

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
74 Juuse Saros 37 1996 2.88 14 12 4 2 96 1038 0.908 0 0 0
35 Pekka Rinne 36 1987 3.17 18 14 4 3 105 1004 0.895 1 2 0
TEAM TOTALS 66 4015 3.05 32 26 8 5 201 2042 .897 205 337 598
OPPONENT TOTALS 66 4015 2.98 34 25 7 2 197 2188 .907 212 356 634