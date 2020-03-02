Recommended Video:

New Jersey 1 1 1 3
Anaheim 0 0 0 0

First Period_1, New Jersey, Zacha 7 (Bratt, Subban), 17:06 (pp).

Second Period_2, New Jersey, Zacha 8 (Bratt, Gusev), 3:48 (pp).

Third Period_3, New Jersey, Hischier 14 (Carrick), 13:56.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 12-17-5_34. Anaheim 5-16-13_34.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 2 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 2.

Goalies_New Jersey, Schneider 2-6-2 (34 shots-34 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 19-25-5 (34-31).

A_16,195 (17,174). T_2:28.

Referees_Chris Lee, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Andrew Smith.