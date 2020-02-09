https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-Jersey-Devils-Stax-15042323.php
New Jersey Devils Stax
Recommended Video:
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 9, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|21
|Kyle Palmieri
|50
|20
|17
|37
|4
|41
|10
|0
|3
|120
|.167
|F
|97
|Nikita Gusev
|51
|10
|22
|32
|-15
|12
|3
|0
|2
|122
|.082
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|46
|13
|19
|32
|-9
|10
|2
|1
|1
|99
|.131
|F
|20
|Blake Coleman
|54
|21
|10
|31
|-2
|34
|1
|3
|2
|175
|.120
|F
|91
|Taylor Hall
|30
|6
|19
|25
|-11
|20
|2
|0
|0
|109
|.055
|D
|45
|Sami Vatanen
|47
|5
|18
|23
|-12
|22
|1
|0
|0
|95
|.053
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|50
|6
|17
|23
|-13
|8
|1
|2
|0
|70
|.086
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|46
|10
|12
|22
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|1
|72
|.139
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|54
|7
|15
|22
|-14
|42
|2
|0
|1
|88
|.080
|F
|17
|Wayne Simmonds
|54
|5
|15
|20
|-15
|58
|3
|0
|0
|100
|.050
|F
|19
|Travis Zajac
|54
|6
|14
|20
|-7
|24
|0
|1
|1
|56
|.107
|D
|8
|Will Butcher
|51
|4
|15
|19
|-8
|6
|0
|0
|1
|59
|.068
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|46
|6
|13
|19
|-17
|6
|3
|0
|2
|97
|.062
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|54
|10
|9
|19
|-14
|49
|0
|0
|1
|113
|.088
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|53
|6
|6
|12
|-16
|61
|1
|0
|2
|130
|.046
|D
|6
|Andy Greene
|50
|1
|9
|10
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.023
|F
|16
|Kevin Rooney
|34
|3
|3
|6
|3
|16
|0
|2
|0
|28
|.107
|F
|90
|Jesper Boqvist
|34
|4
|0
|4
|-10
|8
|1
|0
|0
|41
|.098
|D
|25
|Mirco Mueller
|35
|1
|3
|4
|-9
|19
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.048
|D
|5
|Connor Carrick
|15
|0
|3
|3
|-2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|15
|John Hayden
|31
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|53
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.071
|D
|7
|Matt Tennyson
|19
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|41
|Michael McLeod
|5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|36
|Ben Street
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|14
|Joey Anderson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|43
|Brett Seney
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|2
|Colton White
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|54
|146
|247
|393
|-172
|546
|30
|9
|17
|1698
|.086
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|54
|184
|308
|492
|141
|523
|35
|9
|28
|1738
|.106
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|39
|2197
|2.84
|17
|12
|7
|3
|104
|1162
|0.91
|0
|1
|0
|70
|Louis Domingue
|13
|568
|3.59
|3
|5
|2
|0
|34
|297
|0.886
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Cory Schneider
|9
|439
|4.65
|0
|6
|1
|0
|34
|230
|0.852
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Gilles Senn
|2
|70
|3.43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|41
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|54
|3297
|3.26
|20
|24
|10
|3
|176
|1730
|.894
|146
|247
|546
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|54
|3297
|2.59
|34
|15
|5
|6
|140
|1692
|.914
|184
|308
|523
View Comments