New Jersey Devils Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 15, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|21
|Kyle Palmieri
|53
|21
|18
|39
|3
|41
|10
|0
|3
|130
|.162
|F
|97
|Nikita Gusev
|54
|10
|23
|33
|-15
|12
|3
|0
|2
|131
|.076
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|46
|13
|19
|32
|-9
|10
|2
|1
|1
|99
|.131
|F
|20
|Blake Coleman
|57
|21
|10
|31
|-2
|40
|1
|3
|2
|182
|.115
|F
|91
|Taylor Hall
|30
|6
|19
|25
|-11
|20
|2
|0
|0
|109
|.055
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|57
|7
|18
|25
|-17
|44
|2
|0
|1
|95
|.074
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|53
|6
|19
|25
|-14
|8
|1
|2
|0
|76
|.079
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|49
|11
|12
|23
|-7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|78
|.141
|F
|17
|Wayne Simmonds
|57
|7
|16
|23
|-15
|60
|4
|0
|1
|105
|.067
|D
|45
|Sami Vatanen
|47
|5
|18
|23
|-12
|22
|1
|0
|0
|95
|.053
|D
|8
|Will Butcher
|54
|4
|17
|21
|-8
|6
|0
|0
|1
|61
|.066
|F
|19
|Travis Zajac
|57
|6
|15
|21
|-7
|24
|0
|1
|1
|57
|.105
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|49
|7
|13
|20
|-19
|6
|4
|0
|2
|103
|.068
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|57
|10
|10
|20
|-15
|51
|0
|0
|1
|117
|.085
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|56
|6
|7
|13
|-16
|61
|1
|0
|2
|134
|.045
|D
|6
|Andy Greene
|53
|2
|9
|11
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.041
|F
|16
|Kevin Rooney
|37
|4
|3
|7
|3
|16
|0
|2
|0
|35
|.114
|D
|25
|Mirco Mueller
|38
|2
|3
|5
|-11
|21
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.087
|F
|90
|Jesper Boqvist
|34
|4
|0
|4
|-10
|8
|1
|0
|0
|41
|.098
|D
|5
|Connor Carrick
|17
|0
|4
|4
|-2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|15
|John Hayden
|33
|2
|1
|3
|-3
|53
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.067
|D
|7
|Matt Tennyson
|19
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|14
|Joey Anderson
|6
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|41
|Michael McLeod
|5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|38
|Nicholas Merkley
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|36
|Ben Street
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|43
|Brett Seney
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|2
|Colton White
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|57
|155
|263
|418
|-187
|562
|32
|9
|18
|1789
|.087
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|57
|195
|328
|523
|156
|547
|36
|9
|30
|1828
|.107
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|40
|2257
|2.79
|18
|12
|7
|3
|105
|1188
|0.912
|0
|1
|0
|70
|Louis Domingue
|15
|683
|3.86
|3
|7
|2
|0
|44
|361
|0.878
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Cory Schneider
|9
|439
|4.65
|0
|6
|1
|0
|34
|230
|0.852
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Gilles Senn
|2
|70
|3.43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|41
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|57
|3477
|3.28
|21
|26
|10
|3
|187
|1820
|.893
|155
|263
|562
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|57
|3477
|2.61
|36
|16
|5
|6
|149
|1783
|.913
|195
|328
|547
