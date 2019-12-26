FG FT Reb
NEW ORLEANS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ball 36:17 4-13 0-0 3-9 3 0 10
Ingram 35:53 11-18 2-2 1-7 2 0 31
Favors 30:29 3-9 2-2 3-13 8 3 8
Holiday 31:25 8-18 3-3 2-4 8 2 20
Redick 21:45 5-10 3-3 1-3 0 1 15
Hart 29:34 5-10 2-2 1-9 0 1 16
Moore 21:34 4-8 0-0 0-1 1 0 10
Okafor 10:19 0-1 0-0 2-3 0 2 0
Williams 9:51 0-1 0-0 0-2 1 1 0
Hayes 7:12 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 3 2
Jackson 5:41 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 240:00 41-90 12-12 14-52 23 14 112

Percentages: FG .456, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 18-43, .419 (Ingram 7-9, Hart 4-5, Moore 2-4, Redick 2-7, Ball 2-8, Holiday 1-7, Favors 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Williams 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Favors 3, Ingram, Moore).

Turnovers: 18 (Holiday 4, Favors 3, Okafor 3, Redick 3, Ingram 2, Ball, Hart, Hayes).

Steals: 9 (Holiday 6, Ingram 2, Favors).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
DENVER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Barton 32:48 4-9 2-4 3-8 2 0 10
Millsap 16:28 0-2 0-0 1-2 4 3 0
Jokic 30:55 8-20 5-6 4-10 4 3 23
Harris 35:11 6-13 0-0 1-3 1 1 15
Murray 27:58 2-10 4-4 2-4 3 4 8
Grant 29:07 6-10 3-4 1-2 1 1 17
Morris 22:06 2-7 0-0 0-1 6 0 5
Beasley 21:53 5-14 0-0 0-4 2 1 13
Plumlee 16:21 2-4 0-0 1-5 0 0 4
Porter Jr. 5:45 2-3 0-0 0-1 1 2 5
Cancar 00:44 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Hernangomez 00:44 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 37-92 14-18 13-40 24 15 100

Percentages: FG .402, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Harris 3-9, Beasley 3-10, Grant 2-3, Jokic 2-5, Morris 1-2, Porter Jr. 1-2, Millsap 0-1, Murray 0-2, Barton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Barton, Beasley, Morris, Plumlee).

Turnovers: 12 (Jokic 5, Barton 2, Murray 2, Harris, Millsap, Plumlee).

Steals: 10 (Harris 4, Jokic 2, Millsap 2, Morris, Murray).

Technical Fouls: None

New Orleans 29 29 26 28 112
Denver 26 29 25 20 100

A_19,520 (19,520). T_2:10.