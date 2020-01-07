AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Ingram 33 34.2 295-614 .480 78-193 163-188 .867 831 25.2
Holiday 34 35.6 266-608 .438 67-196 68-96 .708 667 19.6
Redick 35 28.4 171-379 .451 109-236 94-105 .895 545 15.6
Ball 29 29.0 132-323 .409 67-183 19-37 .514 350 12.1
Hart 30 27.5 109-265 .411 65-187 40-54 .741 323 10.8
Moore 25 20.8 99-233 .425 38-95 17-27 .630 253 10.1
Favors 21 24.1 86-149 .577 1-4 14-25 .560 187 8.9
Hayes 34 19.7 101-159 .635 1-4 67-103 .650 270 7.9
Okafor 21 16.4 66-108 .611 1-2 30-47 .638 163 7.8
Jackson 29 12.7 57-155 .368 20-72 27-33 .818 161 5.6
Alexander-Walker 28 12.7 57-167 .341 30-87 11-18 .611 155 5.5
Melli 26 14.2 43-109 .394 23-75 23-30 .767 132 5.1
Williams 35 22.3 49-143 .343 25-96 9-24 .375 132 3.8
Cheatham 2 10.0 1-4 .250 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Gray 2 11.5 1-2 .500 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Miller 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Williamson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 37 242.0 1533-3418 .449 525-1431 582-787 .740 4173 112.8
OPPONENTS 37 242.0 1552-3319 .468 465-1260 756-949 .797 4325 116.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Ingram 29 197 226 6.8 127 3.8 99 0 33 96 26
Holiday 45 120 165 4.9 221 6.5 72 0 58 105 25
Redick 8 93 101 2.9 68 1.9 56 0 12 40 6
Ball 35 114 149 5.1 159 5.5 55 0 36 72 7
Hart 25 145 170 5.7 43 1.4 84 0 30 35 9
Moore 18 61 79 3.2 41 1.6 42 0 15 15 3
Favors 73 142 215 10.2 46 2.2 49 0 10 27 23
Hayes 61 88 149 4.4 32 .9 98 0 20 29 37
Okafor 34 59 93 4.4 29 1.4 55 0 5 31 15
Jackson 5 28 33 1.1 24 .8 38 0 9 24 1
Alexander-Walker 4 56 60 2.1 48 1.7 33 0 9 27 4
Melli 14 47 61 2.3 26 1.0 45 0 14 18 5
Williams 49 129 178 5.1 53 1.5 81 0 25 21 21
Cheatham 0 3 3 1.5 1 .5 3 0 0 1 0
Gray 1 1 2 1.0 2 1.0 1 0 0 5 0
Miller 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Williamson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 401 1283 1684 45.5 920 24.9 811 0 276 566 182
OPPONENTS 363 1349 1712 46.3 907 24.5 735 0 284 558 164